2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1!



This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a comfortable and quiet street, a lovely and easy walk to the heart of the neighborhood. Bright bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are comfortable and each have a rather large closet would make for an ideal home office, as well. The house is clean and well-maintained, with a private backyard you can use for grilling or a raised garden. The full-size basement includes a washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.



Just off the center of Fishtown, you'll end up a regular at Reanimator Coffee, Over Easy Breakfast Club, Loco Pez, and Riverwards Produce. Some of the best transportation access in the city is available, with a nearby entrance to I-95, as well as a short walk to the Market Frankford Line and Girard Avenue Trolley find your way to the Navy Yard or Center City with ease.



The supermarket, pet supply store, and gym are just around the corner, and you're a short distance from Frankford Ave, where you can enjoy weekends shopping Jinxed, Lululemon, Philadelphia Record Exchange, and the many other vintage and boutique shops along this main commercial corridor. On your way home from work, you can take your pick of nationally acclaimed restaurants, drop in for a show at some of the city's best music venues, or get your evening workout in at your choice of yoga studios and gyms.



Ampere is a boutique property management company located in the neighborhood, and you deal with us, directly.



Features:

Available July

Pets Allowed

Basement

Hardwood Floors

Laundry In-Unit

Near Public Transportation

Large Closet

Outdoor Space

Yard/Patio

Quiet



