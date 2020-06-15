All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2519 E Gordon St

2519 East Gordon Street · (215) 800-1213 ext. 1210
Location

2519 East Gordon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2519 E Gordon St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
2519 E Gordon St Available 07/01/20 Fishtown Charmer on a Quiet Street - 2 bed/1 bath - Pets Welcome - Directly Managed - Perfect home for a couple or a single renter, available July 1!

This traditional Fishtown 2 bedroom house is tucked away on a comfortable and quiet street, a lovely and easy walk to the heart of the neighborhood. Bright bathroom, and hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are comfortable and each have a rather large closet would make for an ideal home office, as well. The house is clean and well-maintained, with a private backyard you can use for grilling or a raised garden. The full-size basement includes a washer and dryer and plenty of storage space.

Just off the center of Fishtown, you'll end up a regular at Reanimator Coffee, Over Easy Breakfast Club, Loco Pez, and Riverwards Produce. Some of the best transportation access in the city is available, with a nearby entrance to I-95, as well as a short walk to the Market Frankford Line and Girard Avenue Trolley find your way to the Navy Yard or Center City with ease.

The supermarket, pet supply store, and gym are just around the corner, and you're a short distance from Frankford Ave, where you can enjoy weekends shopping Jinxed, Lululemon, Philadelphia Record Exchange, and the many other vintage and boutique shops along this main commercial corridor. On your way home from work, you can take your pick of nationally acclaimed restaurants, drop in for a show at some of the city's best music venues, or get your evening workout in at your choice of yoga studios and gyms.

Ampere is a boutique property management company located in the neighborhood, and you deal with us, directly.

Features:
Available July
Pets Allowed
Basement
Hardwood Floors
Laundry In-Unit
Near Public Transportation
Large Closet
Outdoor Space
Yard/Patio
Quiet

(RLNE4873148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 E Gordon St have any available units?
2519 E Gordon St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519 E Gordon St have?
Some of 2519 E Gordon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 E Gordon St currently offering any rent specials?
2519 E Gordon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 E Gordon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 E Gordon St is pet friendly.
Does 2519 E Gordon St offer parking?
No, 2519 E Gordon St does not offer parking.
Does 2519 E Gordon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 E Gordon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 E Gordon St have a pool?
No, 2519 E Gordon St does not have a pool.
Does 2519 E Gordon St have accessible units?
No, 2519 E Gordon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 E Gordon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 E Gordon St does not have units with dishwashers.
