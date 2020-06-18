All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE

2512 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2512 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Live on one of the city's favorite streets, with plenty of public transportation, dining, and entertainment options right outside your door! This spacious and modern unit offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, two levels of bright and airy rooms, great storage space and a private roof deck! Enter into the straight-through layout of the main level, where you'll have plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups. The kitchen is in the rear of the unit and boasts luxurious finishes and high end, stainless steel appliances. Climb the minimalist wood and steel staircase to the upper level, which has two spacious bedrooms (one with an attached bathroom), your washer and dryer, and another set of steps up to your private roof deck! Enjoy views of the Ben Franklin Bridge, with plenty of space for hosting! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. Sorry, no dogs. (Generally $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45 flat water fee. Tenant responsible for all building-required moving fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Presidential City
3900 City Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Wayne Walnut
6101 Wayne Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19144
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity