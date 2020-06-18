2512 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Live on one of the city's favorite streets, with plenty of public transportation, dining, and entertainment options right outside your door! This spacious and modern unit offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, two levels of bright and airy rooms, great storage space and a private roof deck! Enter into the straight-through layout of the main level, where you'll have plenty of space for a variety of furniture setups. The kitchen is in the rear of the unit and boasts luxurious finishes and high end, stainless steel appliances. Climb the minimalist wood and steel staircase to the upper level, which has two spacious bedrooms (one with an attached bathroom), your washer and dryer, and another set of steps up to your private roof deck! Enjoy views of the Ben Franklin Bridge, with plenty of space for hosting! Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from i-95, 676, and walkable to tons of nearby spots like Wawa, Aramingo Square, Cione Playground, Memphis Taproom, Rite Aid, Cook and Shaker, Memphis Market and Grill, Philadelphia Brewing, Little Susie's Coffee and Pie, Stocks Bakery, Atlantis, Pizza Brain, Hello Donuts + Coffee, and easily accessible via public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Cats are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. Sorry, no dogs. (Generally $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $45 flat water fee. Tenant responsible for all building-required moving fees