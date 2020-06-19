All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2432 GAUL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2432 GAUL STREET
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:16 PM

2432 GAUL STREET

2432 Gaul Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2432 Gaul Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom home in Fishtown, just minutes from the bustling Aramingo Ave, York Ave and Frankford Ave, Planet Fitness, Good Time Tavern, Greensgrow Farm, Wawa and MORE! The first floor boasts an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining~room area, and access to the finished basement that includes extra space for storage, a water closet, glass shower and washer/dryer. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven, microwave, a separate patio for trash/recycling and a full size patio to BBQ on those warm summer nights. The second floor features a sunny den that's perfect for a home office, a full bathroom, a middle bedroom and a large front bedroom with a full length mirror closet. This home also features ceiling fans throughout.~*Dogs permitted case by case with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 GAUL STREET have any available units?
2432 GAUL STREET has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 GAUL STREET have?
Some of 2432 GAUL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 GAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2432 GAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 GAUL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 GAUL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2432 GAUL STREET offer parking?
No, 2432 GAUL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2432 GAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 GAUL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 GAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 2432 GAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2432 GAUL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2432 GAUL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 GAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 GAUL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2432 GAUL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rittenhouse Hill
633 W Rittenhouse St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct
Philadelphia, PA 19444
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Parkside Apartments
315 South 50th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19143
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
1200 Washington
1200 Washington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19147
222 Rittenhouse
222 W Rittenhouse Square
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity