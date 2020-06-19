2432 GAUL STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* A unique 2 bedroom + den, 2 full bathroom home in Fishtown, just minutes from the bustling Aramingo Ave, York Ave and Frankford Ave, Planet Fitness, Good Time Tavern, Greensgrow Farm, Wawa and MORE! The first floor boasts an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining~room area, and access to the finished basement that includes extra space for storage, a water closet, glass shower and washer/dryer. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, a refrigerator, gas cooking stove/oven, microwave, a separate patio for trash/recycling and a full size patio to BBQ on those warm summer nights. The second floor features a sunny den that's perfect for a home office, a full bathroom, a middle bedroom and a large front bedroom with a full length mirror closet. This home also features ceiling fans throughout.~*Dogs permitted case by case with owner approval*$500 non-refundable pet deposit