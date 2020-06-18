2327 E YORK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly Renovated two bed with LAUNDRY in Fishtown! Come take a look at this brand new renovation on York and Memphis in burgeoning Fishtown/Kensington. Featuring 2 Beds and 1 Bath plus Stackable Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, and amazing light, you can't go wrong here. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, very nicely sized bedrooms, and more. Enjoy establishments like Martha, Green Eggs, Memphis Tap Room, Riverwards, PBC, and more. Supermarkets, Pharmacies and more are all within walking distance, and street parking is very easy. Call or e-mail to view today- Available May 1st.