2327 E YORK STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:37 PM

2327 E YORK STREET

2327 East York Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2327 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Renovated two bed with LAUNDRY in Fishtown! Come take a look at this brand new renovation on York and Memphis in burgeoning Fishtown/Kensington. Featuring 2 Beds and 1 Bath plus Stackable Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, and amazing light, you can't go wrong here. Brand new kitchen, bathroom, refinished hardwood floors, very nicely sized bedrooms, and more. Enjoy establishments like Martha, Green Eggs, Memphis Tap Room, Riverwards, PBC, and more. Supermarkets, Pharmacies and more are all within walking distance, and street parking is very easy. Call or e-mail to view today- Available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 E YORK STREET have any available units?
2327 E YORK STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 2327 E YORK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2327 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2327 E YORK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2327 E YORK STREET offer parking?
No, 2327 E YORK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2327 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 E YORK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 2327 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2327 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2327 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 E YORK STREET has units with dishwashers.
