Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:04 PM

2318 E YORK STREET

2318 East York Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2318 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This lovely apartment is on the top floor of a vintage row home in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Boasting a gorgeous brownstone exterior, with modern interior, this unit offers the unique blend of old and new that Philadelphians love. High ceilings, hardwood floors, clean finishes, and bright natural light create a welcoming and cozy feel. The main living space flows with the kitchen, which features rich wooden shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and plenty of space for a small dining table or breakfast nook. The bedroom is off the kitchen, and has a high ceiling, ample closet space, and a window to let in sunlight. The bathroom is accessible through the bedroom, and has charming checkerboard tiling, a modern vanity with storage and overhead lighting, a full tub, and clean subway tiling surrounding the room and completing the space with a bright, modern vibe. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be in a great location with tons of local places to eat, drink, and play within walking distance, or a quick commute via public transportation. Walkable to Pizza Brain, the Memphis Taproom, Mugshot Diner, Circle Thrift, and very close to everything on Frankford Ave!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 E YORK STREET have any available units?
2318 E YORK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 2318 E YORK STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2318 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 E YORK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2318 E YORK STREET offer parking?
No, 2318 E YORK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2318 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 E YORK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 2318 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2318 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 2318 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 E YORK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
