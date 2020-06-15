2318 E YORK STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listingAvailable Early August:This lovely apartment is on the top floor of a vintage row home in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Boasting a gorgeous brownstone exterior, with modern interior, this unit offers the unique blend of old and new that Philadelphians love. High ceilings, hardwood floors, clean finishes, and bright natural light create a welcoming and cozy feel. The main living space flows with the kitchen, which features rich wooden shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, recessed lighting, and plenty of space for a small dining table or breakfast nook. The bedroom is off the kitchen, and has a high ceiling, ample closet space, and a window to let in sunlight. The bathroom is accessible through the bedroom, and has charming checkerboard tiling, a modern vanity with storage and overhead lighting, a full tub, and clean subway tiling surrounding the room and completing the space with a bright, modern vibe. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:You'll be in a great location with tons of local places to eat, drink, and play within walking distance, or a quick commute via public transportation. Walkable to Pizza Brain, the Memphis Taproom, Mugshot Diner, Circle Thrift, and very close to everything on Frankford Ave!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $25/month flat water fee.