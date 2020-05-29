220 LOCUST STREET

Amenities

I.M. Pei designed Society Hill Towers two bedroom one bath residence located in historic Society Hill. Floor to ceiling windows coupled with breathtaking sunset views overlooking center city, elegant Society Hill, Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. It features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout residence including the bedrooms. A magnificent kitchen presents granite counter tops, tile flooring, custom cabinetry and back splash, stainless GE Profile gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A spectacular open living room and dining room with custom lighting illuminating the entire home. Terrific closets space throughout the unit including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. A custom full bath including a shower/tub combo, pedestal vanity and tile floors. A fitness center, glorious outdoor pool, and secure underground parking available for an additional fee. This much sought-after location offers manicured grounds, 24/7 concierge, 24/7 security, on-site management, laundry rooms, storage lockers, hospitality suite for guests, and a community room. This breathtaking location is convenient to many restaurants, shops, movie theaters, minutes to the airport and access to all major interstates.