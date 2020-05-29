All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

220 LOCUST STREET

220 Locust Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
media room
I.M. Pei designed Society Hill Towers two bedroom one bath residence located in historic Society Hill. Floor to ceiling windows coupled with breathtaking sunset views overlooking center city, elegant Society Hill, Ben Franklin Bridge and Delaware River. It features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout residence including the bedrooms. A magnificent kitchen presents granite counter tops, tile flooring, custom cabinetry and back splash, stainless GE Profile gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. A spectacular open living room and dining room with custom lighting illuminating the entire home. Terrific closets space throughout the unit including a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. A custom full bath including a shower/tub combo, pedestal vanity and tile floors. A fitness center, glorious outdoor pool, and secure underground parking available for an additional fee. This much sought-after location offers manicured grounds, 24/7 concierge, 24/7 security, on-site management, laundry rooms, storage lockers, hospitality suite for guests, and a community room. This breathtaking location is convenient to many restaurants, shops, movie theaters, minutes to the airport and access to all major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 LOCUST STREET have any available units?
220 LOCUST STREET has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 LOCUST STREET have?
Some of 220 LOCUST STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 LOCUST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
220 LOCUST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 LOCUST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 220 LOCUST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 220 LOCUST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 220 LOCUST STREET does offer parking.
Does 220 LOCUST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 LOCUST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 LOCUST STREET have a pool?
Yes, 220 LOCUST STREET has a pool.
Does 220 LOCUST STREET have accessible units?
No, 220 LOCUST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 220 LOCUST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 LOCUST STREET has units with dishwashers.
