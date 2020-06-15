2103 CHRISTIAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

A gorgeous, newer construction unit that's ready and waiting to be called home! Enter this bi-level unit and discover the hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings with installed speakers, and large energy-efficient windows that provide ample natural light. The spacious, open living and dining space offers plenty of room for entertaining friends and family and showcases the gorgeous kitchen, which includes granite counters and large island, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully tiled backsplash. Continue past the kitchen to find the beautifully tiled bathroom with tub and shower combo, and separate stall shower with frameless glass enclosure, both with dual showerheads. Upstairs features two lovely ensuite bedrooms with custom tiled bathrooms and stall showers with frameless glass enclosures. This unit also includes a spacious roof deck with stunning views of the city skyline! Washer and dryer are included in the unit, as well as an installed security system, and the location can't be beaten- close to shops, restaurants, not to mention just minutes away from Center City. Don't wait, see this unit today!