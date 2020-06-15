All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2103 CHRISTIAN STREET
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:17 PM

2103 CHRISTIAN STREET

2103 Christian Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2103 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1512 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A gorgeous, newer construction unit that's ready and waiting to be called home! Enter this bi-level unit and discover the hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings with installed speakers, and large energy-efficient windows that provide ample natural light. The spacious, open living and dining space offers plenty of room for entertaining friends and family and showcases the gorgeous kitchen, which includes granite counters and large island, stainless steel appliances, and a beautifully tiled backsplash. Continue past the kitchen to find the beautifully tiled bathroom with tub and shower combo, and separate stall shower with frameless glass enclosure, both with dual showerheads. Upstairs features two lovely ensuite bedrooms with custom tiled bathrooms and stall showers with frameless glass enclosures. This unit also includes a spacious roof deck with stunning views of the city skyline! Washer and dryer are included in the unit, as well as an installed security system, and the location can't be beaten- close to shops, restaurants, not to mention just minutes away from Center City. Don't wait, see this unit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have any available units?
2103 CHRISTIAN STREET has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have?
Some of 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2103 CHRISTIAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2103 CHRISTIAN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Street Condominiums
125 N 4th St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Alexander
1601 Vine St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Midtown Apartments
1218 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity