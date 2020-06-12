2102 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Studio apartment right on South Street! This unit comes with a wall-unit air conditioner, two closets, a kitchen with a garbage disposal, cabinet space, gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Coin operated washer/dryer are available in the basement. Last but not least, this unit comes with a shared ROOF DECK with stunning skyline views!! This studio is in a fantastic location with Social House Cafe, Honeys Sit N Eat, Ten Stone, Andy's Chicken, City Fitness Rita's Water Ice, CVS, and Wawa all within the same block!!*Sorry, no pets