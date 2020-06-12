All apartments in Philadelphia
2102 SOUTH STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:51 PM

2102 SOUTH STREET

2102 South Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2102 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Studio apartment right on South Street! This unit comes with a wall-unit air conditioner, two closets, a kitchen with a garbage disposal, cabinet space, gas stove/oven and refrigerator. Coin operated washer/dryer are available in the basement. Last but not least, this unit comes with a shared ROOF DECK with stunning skyline views!! This studio is in a fantastic location with Social House Cafe, Honeys Sit N Eat, Ten Stone, Andy's Chicken, City Fitness Rita's Water Ice, CVS, and Wawa all within the same block!!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
2102 SOUTH STREET has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 2102 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2102 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2102 SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2102 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2102 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2102 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2102 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2102 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2102 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 SOUTH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
