2049 E SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This third floor apartment offers a spacious straight-through layout with opposite end bedrooms-- perfect for roommates and additional privacy! Unit features include hardwood floors, laundry in-unit, skylights, recessed and modern track lighting plus additional pendant accent lighting, and exposed brick and spiral ductwork to complete this modern/industrial apartment. You'll also have the added benefit of a semi-detached row; with neighbors on only 1 side of your unit, you'll enjoy a quieter and more private space. The unit door opens up into your kitchen, featuring sleek cabinetry and floating wooden shelves, and contemporary style concrete countertops with a butcher-block end cap, great for a small breakfast nook. There's one bedroom to your right, with tons of storage space and three large windows that flood the space with natural light. Continue past the kitchen to your sitting room, accented by exposed brick and bright hardwoods. The bathroom is just past this room, and offers a nice, calming atmosphere, with modern fixtures, white subway tiling, and a full tub with a fogged window and built-in shelving. The second bedroom is just on the other side of the bathroom, and offers the same great storage and natural light via the large windows overlooking Susquehanna Ave. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou~s Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more! You'll be walking distance to local favorites like La Colombe, Frankford Hall, local shops and entertainment, and ample public transportation options.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($35/month flat fee), gas, electricity, cable/internet.