Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2018 Carpenter St

2018 Carpenter Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

2018 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Carpenter St · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Philadelphia - Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and a backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Open concept with one full bathroom on the first floor. One wall is accented with open bricks and an electric fireplace in the living room. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A small intimate back yard that could fit a small two chair patio set. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom with a jacuzzi. Light and inviting colors throughout the house and endless closet space. Full access to the basement with a washer and dryer along with an assortment of storage. You are smack dab in the middle of everything: south street shopping district, minutes from the art museum, minutes away from 9th street Italian Market, minutes away from 30th street amtrak train center. A very community-oriented area where you can enjoy outdoor restaurant sitting and short walks with your loved ones.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Cats and small dogs allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Water
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Perros pequeños y gatos permitidos. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Agua
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacción, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, Basura
Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5902758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

