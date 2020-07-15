2018 Carpenter St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home in Philadelphia - Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms and a backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Open concept with one full bathroom on the first floor. One wall is accented with open bricks and an electric fireplace in the living room. Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A small intimate back yard that could fit a small two chair patio set. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and another full bathroom with a jacuzzi. Light and inviting colors throughout the house and endless closet space. Full access to the basement with a washer and dryer along with an assortment of storage. You are smack dab in the middle of everything: south street shopping district, minutes from the art museum, minutes away from 9th street Italian Market, minutes away from 30th street amtrak train center. A very community-oriented area where you can enjoy outdoor restaurant sitting and short walks with your loved ones.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Cats and small dogs allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: Water

Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*

*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:

En línea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador

http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7



Para llenar una aplicación visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".



Perros pequeños y gatos permitidos. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.

Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Agua

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefacción, Electricidad, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*

*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.

Remoción de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Cuidado de césped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depósito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crédito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrán que pagar el último pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



