1956 N 8TH STREET

Spacious apartment for rent near Temple University! This newer construction property is a duplex with two large units in an area that's developing rapidly. Unit 1 features a full finished basement and access to a backyard, for private use. Within the about 1227 sqft living space, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is very spacious and offers gorgeous amenities and finishes throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and there is laundry in unit. Unit 2 extends to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. Unit 2 is about 1227 Sqft. and features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and and one large den/office. This apartment also tons of space and high end finishes! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and there is laundry in unit! Floor plans are attached and available. This area is extremely close to Temple University while also within walking distance to great restaurants, bars and coffee shops Olde Kensington and Fishtown. Check these out before they're gone!