Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:35 PM

1956 N 8TH STREET

1956 N 8th St · (215) 310-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1956 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Hartranft

Spacious apartment for rent near Temple University! This newer construction property is a duplex with two large units in an area that's developing rapidly. Unit 1 features a full finished basement and access to a backyard, for private use. Within the about 1227 sqft living space, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is very spacious and offers gorgeous amenities and finishes throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and there is laundry in unit. Unit 2 extends to the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. Unit 2 is about 1227 Sqft. and features 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and and one large den/office. This apartment also tons of space and high end finishes! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and there is laundry in unit! Floor plans are attached and available. This area is extremely close to Temple University while also within walking distance to great restaurants, bars and coffee shops Olde Kensington and Fishtown. Check these out before they're gone!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have any available units?
1956 N 8TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1956 N 8TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1956 N 8TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 N 8TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1956 N 8TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 N 8TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 N 8TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
