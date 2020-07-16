All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

1924 Medary Avenue

1924 Medary Avenue · (267) 353-3061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1924 Medary Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19141
Ogontz

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Philadelphia. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, doorbell intercom, and fingerprint recognition door lock. Utilities included: electricity, heat and water. No pets of any kind. No smoking of any kind. Date Available: Aug 1st, 2020. There will be a non-refundable $33 fee for tenant background search. First, last, security deposit required to move in (Total $3,900). Please text Felipe at 267-353-3061 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Medary Avenue have any available units?
1924 Medary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Medary Avenue have?
Some of 1924 Medary Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Medary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Medary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Medary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Medary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1924 Medary Avenue offer parking?
No, 1924 Medary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Medary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Medary Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Medary Avenue have a pool?
No, 1924 Medary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Medary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1924 Medary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Medary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Medary Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
