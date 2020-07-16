1924 Medary Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Philadelphia. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, doorbell intercom, and fingerprint recognition door lock. Utilities included: electricity, heat and water. No pets of any kind. No smoking of any kind. Date Available: Aug 1st, 2020. There will be a non-refundable $33 fee for tenant background search. First, last, security deposit required to move in (Total $3,900). Please text Felipe at 267-353-3061 to learn more.