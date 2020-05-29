1912 E YORK STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters new construction stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill new construction

Be the first to live in this stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath bi-level apt in the brand new construction. This gorgeous home has it all! the first floor which goes all the way back to a lovely paved poatio for BBQ action. washer/ dryer in unit, and security system. The first floor holds a large bedroom good enough to fit king size bed, full bathroom, open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen features contrasting black and white cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The lower level holds two more bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, over sized windows, and extra walking closet space. and laundry room. convenient location to access all major highways, the Market- Frankford El, and all the amazing cultural amenities that East Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond have to offer! Stroll down Frankford Ave on a summer day from your amazing new Philly home.