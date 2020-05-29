All apartments in Philadelphia
1912 E YORK STREET

1912 East York Street · (215) 218-0939
1912 East York Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
stainless steel
bbq/grill
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
new construction
Be the first to live in this stunning 3 bedroom 3 bath bi-level apt in the brand new construction. This gorgeous home has it all! the first floor which goes all the way back to a lovely paved poatio for BBQ action. washer/ dryer in unit, and security system. The first floor holds a large bedroom good enough to fit king size bed, full bathroom, open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen features contrasting black and white cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The lower level holds two more bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, over sized windows, and extra walking closet space. and laundry room. convenient location to access all major highways, the Market- Frankford El, and all the amazing cultural amenities that East Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond have to offer! Stroll down Frankford Ave on a summer day from your amazing new Philly home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1912 E YORK STREET have any available units?
1912 E YORK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 E YORK STREET have?
Some of 1912 E YORK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 E YORK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1912 E YORK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 E YORK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1912 E YORK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1912 E YORK STREET offer parking?
No, 1912 E YORK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1912 E YORK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 E YORK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 E YORK STREET have a pool?
No, 1912 E YORK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1912 E YORK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1912 E YORK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 E YORK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 E YORK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
