in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors

Move right into this beautiful Broad St. brownstone full of vintage charm; located in the heart of Passyunk Square and a block from the Broad St. line. This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious kitchen, washer/dryer, and much more. Property also has an amazing private roof top terrace perfect for entertaining. Make your appointment today!