Spacious and bright 4 bedroom home with backyard and basement steps from Fishtown, Norris Square Park, and the MFL Berks station! This home features a dishwasher, built-in microwave, refrigerator and gas cooking range. Each bedroom is large and has great closet space. Video tours are available upon request! Please call/text the listing agent Jonathan Dean at 215-206-8560 with inquiries and requests for video tours.