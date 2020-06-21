Amenities

Spacious six bedroom/three bath Point Breeze home just two blocks off of Broad St. is now available. This home features hardwood floors, washer/dryer, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, gas stove and garbage disposal, private yard/patio and a basement. 1604 Wharton Street is just blocks from Green Eggs Cafe, Rosario Pizzeria, American Sardine Bar, El Jarocho, Batter and Crumb Vegan Bakery Cafe, City Fitness, OpenBox Athletics and Disilvestro Playground. Additionally, SEPTA~s Broad Street Line and bus routes offer easy access to anywhere. Renters pay gas, water and electricity. Pets are welcome with a 250 refundable pet fee. Good credit history a must.