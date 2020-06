Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This move in ready 4 bedroom 1 bathroom has a ton of charm! The first floor features original hardwood floors with a spacious living room and dining room. Full kitchen features newer appliances with plenty of cabinet space and *dishwasher*. A lovely fenced in backyard completes the first floor. Second floor features two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Third floor features two EXTRA LARGE bedrooms! Home is move in ready! Washer/dryer located in the basement. Steps from Main Street Manayunk and train station!