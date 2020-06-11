All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1526 N 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1526 N 2ND STREET
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:04 PM

1526 N 2ND STREET

1526 North 2nd Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1526 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Unit 18 features glossy hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central A/C, a balcony with sliding glass doors which flood the living room with natural light, and two spacious bedrooms with great closet space and two full bathrooms. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pendant accent lighting, granite countertops, and a large island with sink, dishwasher, storage, and extra prep space. You'll love the security and convenience that this lovely little community offers. Secure entry with access codes and a covered, private parking space are included with your unit, which means that your days of fighting for a parking spot are over, and you can relax knowing you and your vehicle are behind closed doors. Common outdoor areas with couches and tables make for easy entertaining just outside your door. Schedule a showing today!About The Neighborhood:This luxurious unit is inside a gated community on the border of the trendy Fishtown/Old Kensington neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Close to public transportation, great local eateries and cafes, convenient shopping, and a wide array of entertainment options. Walkable to the Evil Genius Beer Company, New Liberty Distillery, Frankford Ave, art galleries, and the Schmidt's Commons.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($20/mo per adult, $10/mo per child), gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
1526 N 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 1526 N 2ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1526 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 N 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1526 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1526 N 2ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 1526 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 N 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1526 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1526 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1526 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 N 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1526 N 2ND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Warehouse Apartments
9 N 9th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
1833 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1833 Fairmount Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19130
320 Walnut Street
320 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity