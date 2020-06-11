1526 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early August:Unit 18 features glossy hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central A/C, a balcony with sliding glass doors which flood the living room with natural light, and two spacious bedrooms with great closet space and two full bathrooms. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pendant accent lighting, granite countertops, and a large island with sink, dishwasher, storage, and extra prep space. You'll love the security and convenience that this lovely little community offers. Secure entry with access codes and a covered, private parking space are included with your unit, which means that your days of fighting for a parking spot are over, and you can relax knowing you and your vehicle are behind closed doors. Common outdoor areas with couches and tables make for easy entertaining just outside your door. Schedule a showing today!About The Neighborhood:This luxurious unit is inside a gated community on the border of the trendy Fishtown/Old Kensington neighborhoods of Philadelphia. Close to public transportation, great local eateries and cafes, convenient shopping, and a wide array of entertainment options. Walkable to the Evil Genius Beer Company, New Liberty Distillery, Frankford Ave, art galleries, and the Schmidt's Commons.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water ($20/mo per adult, $10/mo per child), gas, electricity, cable/internet.