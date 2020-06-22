1526 MIFFLIN STREET

Amenities

Large 4 bedrooms 2bathroom apartment on split level rear first floor and 2nd floor.Great condition in an amazing location half a block off of Broad Street. This fully updated apartment a short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with new flooring, granite counter-top, new kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with the range hood. Off the kitchen there is a walk in closet. . This apartment is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96!