All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1526 MIFFLIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1526 MIFFLIN STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:48 AM

1526 MIFFLIN STREET

1526 Mifflin Street · (610) 902-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1526 Mifflin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Newbold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedrooms 2bathroom apartment on split level rear first floor and 2nd floor.Great condition in an amazing location half a block off of Broad Street. This fully updated apartment a short walk to the Broad Street line to access the rest of the city easily and conveniently. You can easily walk to Lincoln Square and shop at Sprouts, Target, Wine and Spirits, Starbucks and so much more! The unit itself has been fully updated with new flooring, granite counter-top, new kitchen cabinets, Stainless steel appliances, gas range with the range hood. Off the kitchen there is a walk in closet. . This apartment is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 96!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have any available units?
1526 MIFFLIN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have?
Some of 1526 MIFFLIN STREET's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 MIFFLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1526 MIFFLIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 MIFFLIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 MIFFLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 MIFFLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1526 MIFFLIN STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Hagert Lofts
1821 East Hagert Street
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Cloverly Park Luxury Apartments
437 West School House Lane
Philadelphia, PA 19144
2006 Walnut St
2006 Walnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Ridgeview Apartments
6725 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity