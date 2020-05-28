All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1435 N FRANKLIN STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

1435 N FRANKLIN STREET

1435 North Franklin Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1435 North Franklin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Ludlow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Welcome to this light filled two bedroom apartment, situated on the top floor. With an open concept living/dining/kitchen, the hardwood floors gleam with the natural light that streams in from the large windows in the living room. The bathroom has a tub, which is perfect for soaking. Passing your in-unit washer dryer, you'll head towards the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have a ton of natural light with large windows, and they are carpeted. There is ample storage, with a large closet in the living room, a linen closet in the hallway, and large closets in each bedroom. The basement is accessible by all tenants and can be used for storage, and the rear yard is perfect for hanging out and grilling in the summer, used by all tenants as well. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have any available units?
1435 N FRANKLIN STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have?
Some of 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1435 N FRANKLIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET offer parking?
No, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 N FRANKLIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
