1435 N FRANKLIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Welcome to this light filled two bedroom apartment, situated on the top floor. With an open concept living/dining/kitchen, the hardwood floors gleam with the natural light that streams in from the large windows in the living room. The bathroom has a tub, which is perfect for soaking. Passing your in-unit washer dryer, you'll head towards the bedrooms. Both bedrooms have a ton of natural light with large windows, and they are carpeted. There is ample storage, with a large closet in the living room, a linen closet in the hallway, and large closets in each bedroom. The basement is accessible by all tenants and can be used for storage, and the rear yard is perfect for hanging out and grilling in the summer, used by all tenants as well. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis!