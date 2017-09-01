All apartments in Philadelphia
136 N 2ND STREET
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:15 PM

136 N 2ND STREET

136 North 2nd Street · (215) 253-3433
Location

136 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Malt House Condo! This Old City condo conversion offers a luxury 1 bedroom with a BONUS room (perfect office or nursery)! Exposed brick, high exposed beam ceilings, and Pergo floors are just some of the features you will enjoy. An entire wall of huge, east-facing windows with a view of Elfreth's Alley make this a sun-drenched place to wake up each day. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a ceramic cooktop, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, ice maker, and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and lots of closets, plus an already-mounted Sony flat screen TV! A bonus loft-like second room has endless possibilities, and more storage! Central air, washer and dryer, HVAC, 2 full baths, round out the list in this amazing space that can be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
136 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 136 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
136 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 136 N 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 136 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 136 N 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 136 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 136 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 136 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 136 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 136 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 N 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
