136 N 2ND STREET

Amenities
Malt House Condo! This Old City condo conversion offers a luxury 1 bedroom with a BONUS room (perfect office or nursery)! Exposed brick, high exposed beam ceilings, and Pergo floors are just some of the features you will enjoy. An entire wall of huge, east-facing windows with a view of Elfreth's Alley make this a sun-drenched place to wake up each day. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, a ceramic cooktop, microwave, garbage disposal, dishwasher, ice maker, and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan and lots of closets, plus an already-mounted Sony flat screen TV! A bonus loft-like second room has endless possibilities, and more storage! Central air, washer and dryer, HVAC, 2 full baths, round out the list in this amazing space that can be your new home.