This 1 bed, 1 bath highrise unit offers spectacular city views located on the 28th floor. There are stunning large windows that provide plenty of natural sunlight and sliding glass doors that lead to the balcony. The updated kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and is located right off the dining area. The spacious bedroom has plenty of closet space and natural sunlight with beautiful city views. The update bathroom has grey tile, a fiberglass tub and a dark wooden vanity. In unit washer and dryer. The building has 24 hour security and doorman in the lobby. This unit is in a prime location with easy access to all public transportation and everything that Center City has to offer!1- Car Garage Parking is available 8/1 for an additional $280.00. Virtual tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/696f417f-3627-4e09-8b53-02f02dcf2a67