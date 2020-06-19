1325 S BROAD STREET

Amenities

You will love this newly updated light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Located just blocks away from Target, Fine Wine & Spirits, Sprouts, Acme, and Columbus Square park, this apartment is a quick walk to run all of your errands! Convenient to both public transit and bustling Passyunk Ave, the location can not be beat. Cook, relax, and entertain in your newly renovated kitchen and living room area. The spacious bedroom has 3 large windows with lots of natural light and plenty of closet space for storage.