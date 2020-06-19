All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1325 S BROAD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1325 S BROAD STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:07 AM

1325 S BROAD STREET

1325 South Broad Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Passyunk Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 6364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will love this newly updated light filled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Located just blocks away from Target, Fine Wine & Spirits, Sprouts, Acme, and Columbus Square park, this apartment is a quick walk to run all of your errands! Convenient to both public transit and bustling Passyunk Ave, the location can not be beat. Cook, relax, and entertain in your newly renovated kitchen and living room area. The spacious bedroom has 3 large windows with lots of natural light and plenty of closet space for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 S BROAD STREET have any available units?
1325 S BROAD STREET has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 S BROAD STREET have?
Some of 1325 S BROAD STREET's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 S BROAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1325 S BROAD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 S BROAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1325 S BROAD STREET offer parking?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1325 S BROAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 S BROAD STREET have a pool?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1325 S BROAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 S BROAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 S BROAD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1325 S BROAD STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
1600 Walnut Street
1600 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Avenue at East Falls
5450 Wissahickon Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
600 on Broad
1440 Mount Vernon St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Embassy Apartments
2100 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity