A beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the heart of Washington Square West! Just one block form the Broad Street line, Patco line and hundreds of shops, bars, restaurants Center City has to offer, this is not to be missed! The apartment features central air, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and shared coin operated washer/dryer by the door. Tenants are responsible for water, electricity, and cable/internet. Pets under 20 pounds are accepted.