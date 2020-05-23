All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 13 E JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
13 E JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 7:01 PM

13 E JEFFERSON STREET

13 East Jefferson Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fishtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 East Jefferson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: only first month and one month security deposit collected up front for leases signed by 6/15/20Welcome to 13 Jefferson Street! This brand new Fishtown construction has five units and is ready for its first tenants! Its location is perfectly settled off of Frankford Avenue, right around the corner from all of your Fishtown favorites! Features include beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, vibrant green backsplash in the kitchen, and much more! Unit #5 is a 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom. The bathrooms have sleek white subway tile and modern fixtures as well. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation and local gems like La Colombe, Suraya, Barcade, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Cheu, nunu, Saint Lazarus, Joe~s Steaks, Pizzeria Beddia, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, and much more! You~ll be around the corner from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($250 deposit & $25 monthly fee). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
13 E JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 13 E JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 E JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13 E JEFFERSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 E JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13 E JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 E JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13 E JEFFERSON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Blakemore Garden Apartments
6748-6788 Blakemore Street
Philadelphia, PA 19119
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Empire Apartments
145 S 13th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity