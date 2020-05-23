13 E JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Now | Leasing Special: only first month and one month security deposit collected up front for leases signed by 6/15/20Welcome to 13 Jefferson Street! This brand new Fishtown construction has five units and is ready for its first tenants! Its location is perfectly settled off of Frankford Avenue, right around the corner from all of your Fishtown favorites! Features include beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, vibrant green backsplash in the kitchen, and much more! Unit #5 is a 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom. The bathrooms have sleek white subway tile and modern fixtures as well. Schedule your showing today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fishtown area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation and local gems like La Colombe, Suraya, Barcade, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Cheu, nunu, Saint Lazarus, Joe~s Steaks, Pizzeria Beddia, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, and much more! You~ll be around the corner from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($250 deposit & $25 monthly fee). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.