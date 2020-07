Amenities

Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath residence, with private ROOF TOP deck and parking ( for additional fee) at The Armory Lofts. All open living and dining area, Custom high end kitchen, with all white GRANITE counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom is enormous and boasts huge closets. This elevator, door person building with coffee shop is A MUST SEE! Photo's are of model unit.