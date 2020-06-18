All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

1215 S 18TH STREET

1215 South 18th Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1215 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Newbold

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early August:This is a bi-level apartment located on the 1st floor & basement level of a triplex in the rapidly developing Point Breeze neighborhood of South Philly, right at 18th and Manton Streets. This unit features a finished basement with den and office room, hardwood floors on the 1st level and private access to the fenced in back patio. The 1st floor has two bedrooms, one on either end of the apartment, both about equally sized with ample closet space. In between is one full bathroom with tub and shower head, kitchen equipped with gas range stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, and small living or dining area. Downstairs is a fully finished basement which you can use as the main living room as there is plenty of space, plus a separate room in the back perfect for an office or home gym. Another full bathroom with shower stall and a full sized washer & dryer are down here for additional convenience.About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ants Pants Cafe, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all utilities: hot water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 S 18TH STREET have any available units?
1215 S 18TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 S 18TH STREET have?
Some of 1215 S 18TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 S 18TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1215 S 18TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 S 18TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 S 18TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1215 S 18TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1215 S 18TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1215 S 18TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 S 18TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 S 18TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1215 S 18TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1215 S 18TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1215 S 18TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 S 18TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 S 18TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
