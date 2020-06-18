1215 S 18TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early August:This is a bi-level apartment located on the 1st floor & basement level of a triplex in the rapidly developing Point Breeze neighborhood of South Philly, right at 18th and Manton Streets. This unit features a finished basement with den and office room, hardwood floors on the 1st level and private access to the fenced in back patio. The 1st floor has two bedrooms, one on either end of the apartment, both about equally sized with ample closet space. In between is one full bathroom with tub and shower head, kitchen equipped with gas range stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, and small living or dining area. Downstairs is a fully finished basement which you can use as the main living room as there is plenty of space, plus a separate room in the back perfect for an office or home gym. Another full bathroom with shower stall and a full sized washer & dryer are down here for additional convenience.About The Neighborhood:This location is ideal! You'll love living in the popular Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia. Enjoy quick access to i-76 and the Schuylkill River Trail, as well as a long list of local favorites nearby like The Sidecar Bar & Grille, Ants Pants Cafe, Honey~s Sit ~N Eat, American Sardine Bar, Fitzwater St Philly Bagels, Founding Father's Sports Bar and Grill, The Chew, Cambridge, Marian Anderson Park(s) and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted. ($500/dog and $250/cat). Cold water included. Tenants responsible for all utilities: hot water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.