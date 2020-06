Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful four bedroom, two full baths home with big back yard. Marvelous wood trim and hardwood floors throughout. Exposed beams and bricks and fabulous hand crafted details throughout. New bathrooms with stone tile. Large eat in kitchen with microwave and dishwasher. AC and washer/dryer included. Quiet block, two blocks from Italian Market~s food, shops and cafes. Close to public transportation and easy access to universities. Available early August 2020. No cats. Dogs with references and half month's rent pet deposit.