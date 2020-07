Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Take advantage of this opportunity to own in Graduate Hospital at such an affordable price! Upon entering the front door, you are welcomed in by the beautifully renovated kitchen complete with granite countertops and a cozy breakfast bar. Continue past the stairs into the living room, which opens up to the spacious patio, great for relaxing or entertaining. The upstairs area boasts two bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom that features brand new subway tile and vanity. Don't hesitate to see this beauty! Schedule a showing today!!