100 PARKER AVENUE

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Penn Valley Community ( 2005). Conveniently located less than a mile from the shops and restaurants on Main St., a few blocks to the canal path trail, and Ivy Ridge train station. This unit backs to woods and has slider doors from the kitchen that exit to the rear deck. Other amenities include: walk in closet in the main bedroom, finished basement, C/A, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, gas cooking, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 1-car attached garage and 1-car driveway parking plus a permit for guest parking. HOA is included in rent and covers lawn care.