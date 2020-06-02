All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

100 PARKER AVENUE

100 Parker Avenue · (267) 975-9691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Parker Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Roxborough Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the Penn Valley Community ( 2005). Conveniently located less than a mile from the shops and restaurants on Main St., a few blocks to the canal path trail, and Ivy Ridge train station. This unit backs to woods and has slider doors from the kitchen that exit to the rear deck. Other amenities include: walk in closet in the main bedroom, finished basement, C/A, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, gas cooking, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 1-car attached garage and 1-car driveway parking plus a permit for guest parking. HOA is included in rent and covers lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 PARKER AVENUE have any available units?
100 PARKER AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 PARKER AVENUE have?
Some of 100 PARKER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 PARKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
100 PARKER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 PARKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 100 PARKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 100 PARKER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 100 PARKER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 100 PARKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 PARKER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 PARKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 100 PARKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 100 PARKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 100 PARKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 PARKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 PARKER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
