1939 East Jonathan Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms -- all with wood floors -- and an updated bathroom. Extra living area downstairs with finished basement that includes bathroom with shower, laundry, newer furnace and hot water heater. Home is on a corner lot with covered patio, large yard and an oversized detached 2 car garage. Attached driveway with room for 2 additional cars.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.