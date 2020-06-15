All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like
1939 East Jonathan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
1939 East Jonathan Street
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:47 AM

1939 East Jonathan Street

1939 East Jonathan Street · (267) 433-5044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA 18109
Midway Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms -- all with wood floors -- and an updated bathroom. Extra living area downstairs with finished basement that includes bathroom with shower, laundry, newer furnace and hot water heater. Home is on a corner lot with covered patio, large yard and an oversized detached 2 car garage. Attached driveway with room for 2 additional cars.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have any available units?
1939 East Jonathan Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1939 East Jonathan Street have?
Some of 1939 East Jonathan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 East Jonathan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1939 East Jonathan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 East Jonathan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 East Jonathan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1939 East Jonathan Street does offer parking.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 East Jonathan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have a pool?
No, 1939 East Jonathan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have accessible units?
No, 1939 East Jonathan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 East Jonathan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 East Jonathan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 East Jonathan Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St
Allentown, PA 18104
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18101
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr
Allentown, PA 18109
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 BedroomsAllentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAllentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University