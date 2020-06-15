1939 East Jonathan Street.

Amenities
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets. Upstairs find 3 bedrooms -- all with wood floors -- and an updated bathroom. Extra living area downstairs with finished basement that includes bathroom with shower, laundry, newer furnace and hot water heater. Home is on a corner lot with covered patio, large yard and an oversized detached 2 car garage. Attached driveway with room for 2 additional cars.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.