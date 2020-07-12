74 Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Keck Park
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to Trogon - A most recent Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Building, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining and much more.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 C's
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Modern kitchen & bath, above range microwave, washer & dryer, $600 for a refrigerator, affordable gas heat & 1 parking spot! Landlord pays for sewer and trash.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Park
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1st Ward
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mountainville
1949 South 5th Street
1949 S 5th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxurious, brand-new building consists of one or two bedroom units with a parking lot available for the in-house residents. Mountain View offers a chance at urban living with many restaurants, shopping centers, site-seeing etc.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
Midway Manor
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.

1 of 1

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!

1 of 1

Last updated June 4 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Muhlenberg
433 North 22nd Street
433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6th Ward
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,250
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. FIRST MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE TO A QUALIFIED TENANT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
446 North 7th Street
446 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2960 sqft
Large updated 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bathroom. Balcony. 1 parking space at the church provided by the Landlord.
City Guide for Allentown, PA

Vestiges of its former manufacturing glory remain, along with the magnificently historical homes that went along with it, and the city is endeavoring to restore it all . This may sound like the plot line to a Charles Dickens novel, but what it translates into for you, the renter, is a bargain paradise. This is a small city of 122,000. Allentown has properties galore ranging from Victorian to Craftsman to row house to bungalow and back again for an average of $700 in monthly rent. Gloriously, they all place you a short distance from both the bright lights of New York City and the cheese steaks of Philadelphia. Can a better deal be had for night-clubbing cheese steak lovers on a budget? Decidedly not. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Allentown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Allentown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

