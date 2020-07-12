74 Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA with parking

Vestiges of its former manufacturing glory remain, along with the magnificently historical homes that went along with it, and the city is endeavoring to restore it all . This may sound like the plot line to a Charles Dickens novel, but what it translates into for you, the renter, is a bargain paradise. This is a small city of 122,000. Allentown has properties galore ranging from Victorian to Craftsman to row house to bungalow and back again for an average of $700 in monthly rent. Gloriously, they all place you a short distance from both the bright lights of New York City and the cheese steaks of Philadelphia. Can a better deal be had for night-clubbing cheese steak lovers on a budget? Decidedly not. See more