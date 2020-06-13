/
quakertown
36 Apartments for rent in Quakertown, PA📍
Quakertown
17 S 2ND STREET
17 South 2nd Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Quakertown Borough. Laundry on site. Available as soon as 08/01/2020. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
Quakertown
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
Results within 1 mile of Quakertown
1111 SCHOOL HOUSE LANE
1111 School House Ln, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Stone front Twin Home in good condition with fenced rear yard, deck and above ground pool. Electric heat pump with central air conditioning. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of natural lighting, many custom features and upgrades.
1020 HEATHER LANE
1020 Heather Lane, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1585 sqft
Absolutely beautiful home. New easy care laminate flooring through out home. Perfect sun room , breakfast area off FR gives great view of open space. Move right in everything has just been done.
Results within 5 miles of Quakertown
32
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
522 W CHERRY ROAD
522 West Cherry Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1340 sqft
Nice Brick Split Level on 1.63 Acres in Springfield Township / Palisade Schools. 3 Bedrooms, 1.
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.
113 N 5TH STREET
113 South 5th Street, Perkasie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street
Results within 10 miles of Quakertown
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
$
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
$
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
1662 Kevin Drive
1662 Kevin Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2628 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom Ranch RENT REDUCED! - This gorgeous and pristine three bedroom, 2.
201 Noble Street
201 Noble Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Souderton first floor 1 bedroom Apt $875/mo - Great Souderton 1 Bedroom first floor Apt in a nice Brick home, corner location convenient to downtown Souderton, shops and restaurants. Features include a spacious living room and Bedroom.
Hellertown
812 Main St
812 Main Street, Hellertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment - Property Id: 102620 3 Bedroom apartment in Hellertown. Water, Sewer, trash, recycling is all included. Laundry in unit. No Pets Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.
2920 CENTER STREET
2920 Center Street, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1488 sqft
Follow this private driveway to this spacious 2 bedroom, with vast upstairs space for art/exercise room and private entrance for possible office space.
1984 Mattis Street
1984 Mattis Street, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1263 sqft
Refined style, convenience of location and way of life. This Society Hill first floor rental has been stunningly remodeled with a perfectly balanced color palette and high end finishes.
6325 New St
6325 New St, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment near DeSales and Saucon Rail Trail. Amenities included: dishwasher and off-street parking. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,500/month rent.
129 N MAIN STREET
129 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located near shopping, and recreation. In the heart of desirable Sellersville. One Parking Spot in Rear of Property. Street parking as well. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
350 MAIN STREET
350 Main Street, Red Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$695
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a great loft style unit. Washer, dryer & refrigerator are included, and the unit also has heat & a/c! With the living room being the size it is...it can easily be used as both your living & dining room.
