Last updated June 13 2020
69 Apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA📍
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1742 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.
113 N 5TH STREET
113 South 5th Street, Perkasie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street
Results within 1 mile of Perkasie
Heritage Greene
807 Ridgeview Ct, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in 27 acres of rolling countryside, this development offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Amenities include open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and more.
129 N MAIN STREET
129 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located near shopping, and recreation. In the heart of desirable Sellersville. One Parking Spot in Rear of Property. Street parking as well. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
4 E TEMPLE STREET
4 E Temple Ave, Sellersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3588 sqft
Second floor, very spacious. Beautiful Hardwood floors. Available now
Results within 5 miles of Perkasie
Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road, Dublin, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
795 sqft
Dublin Village is a garden style apartment complex nestled within a beautiful tree lined residential neighborhood. With one and two bedrooms available, we offer quiet living tucked away in a private park like setting.
201 Noble Street
201 Noble Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Souderton first floor 1 bedroom Apt $875/mo - Great Souderton 1 Bedroom first floor Apt in a nice Brick home, corner location convenient to downtown Souderton, shops and restaurants. Features include a spacious living room and Bedroom.
32
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.
Quakertown
17 S 2ND STREET
17 South 2nd Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
600 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Quakertown Borough. Laundry on site. Available as soon as 08/01/2020. Owner is a PA Licensed Realtor. NO PETS.
Quakertown
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
116 S MAIN STREET
116 S Main St, Telford, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
This is not your average rental property. Several recent upgrades are on display in this beautiful two bedroom home on Main Street in Telford. The family room/home office could also be used as a 3rd bedroom.
60 South County Line Road, Apartment B10
60 South County Line Road, Souderton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
Top Floor Nestled in the heart of Souderton, Pennsylvania, lies a 55+ community called Indian Valley Apartments.
458 TERRACE DRIVE
458 Terrace Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 458 TERRACE DRIVE in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
31 W CHESTNUT STREET
31 West Chestnut Street, Souderton, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
2nd floor 2 BR / 1 Bath unit is available for rent beginning June 18, 2020. Tenant is responsible for electric (heat & hot water) and cable/internet service. Property owner pays for water/sewer and trash.
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
229 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
229 Schoolhouse Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Able to be seen, vacant. This 3 bedroom rancher with one full bath, Eat in Kitchen, living room with fire place (for looks only, can not be used by tenant it is closed off) full basement, 2 car garage is available immediately.
Quakertown
245 W BROAD STREET
245 West Broad Street, Quakertown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
650 sqft
Now accepting applications- 2 bedroom luxury apartment available for rent in this beautifully restored historic building. Located at the in the heart of Quakertown Borough, at the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets across from public parking lot.
35 N MAPLE AVE #A
35 N Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Welcome to Your Home Sweet Updated Victorian Apartment! This unique has a great layout with lots of natural light with Large windows in every room.
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Perkasie, the median rent is $880 for a studio, $1,045 for a 1-bedroom, $1,261 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,578 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perkasie, check out our monthly Perkasie Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Perkasie area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perkasie from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.
