Lafayette College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM
14 Apartments For Rent Near Lafayette College
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Wilson
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1194 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,048
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Easton
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and
1 of 37
Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
613 Pardee Street
613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1294 sqft
Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
2240 Ferry Street
2240 Ferry Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
West Ward
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1901 Fairview Avenue
1901 Fairview Avenue, Wilson, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2174 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment home is truly a must see! Enter & be wowed by this well maintained home that offers 2 bright bedrooms, foyer, large living room, kitchen and dining room! On the 1st floor of a large brick home, this remarkable apartment sits
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1635 Northampton Street
1635 Northampton Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1980 sqft
This charming 2nd floor apartment home will not disappoint! Enjoy a well-maintained 3 bedroom in a nice corner location. The kitchen includes a stainless steel fridge, a black microwave, range-oven & dishwasher.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
1537 Butler Street
1537 Butler St, Wilson, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3904 sqft
****Application Pending**** Lovely, updated 2 Bedroom & 1 Full Bathroom in Wilson Borough. Close to food, shopping, entertainment, and more. Private side entrance. Tenant pays for rent, electric, and gas. 1st mth and $2000.00 security deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Phillipsburg
88-90 S MAIN ST
88-90 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$750
Move right in to this recently renovated apartment right in the center of town. Only a few steps to the free bridge and minutes to Easton' down town area. ALL utilities are included in this apartment, just pay your own Electric.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
326 Porter Street
326 Porter Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Don't miss your chance to live in the desirable College Hill. This extremely clean first floor apartment will not last with its location and charm. See it for yourself and schedule a showing today
