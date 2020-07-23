/
lehigh county
113 Apartments for rent in Lehigh County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Keck Park
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$962
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
6 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,334
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,329
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,292
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
3 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1142 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
3 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
3711 Allen Street
3711 Allen St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1676 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Bartera Manor located within the Parkland School District and in walking distance to Wegman's and Trexler Park. Spacious home of 1,676 SF includes living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hills
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bethlehem
518 West Broad Street u
518 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
518 West Broad Upper - Property Id: 320405 Lovely 2 bedroom, one bath apartment in the heart of Bethlehem's West Side. Close to dining and nightlife. Heat included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8th Ward
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood 7
1428 1/2 W Liberty St
1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$650
1612 sqft
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817 Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4 C's
438 W Turner St #1
438 W Turner St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Newly remodeled apt near downtown Allentown - Property Id: 319396 Recently remodeled apt: freshly painted, new flooring (carpet & laminate) with updated kitchens + baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
1238 Trexlertown Road
1238 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Single Family home Available for RENT IN TREXLERTOWN - This property is ideally located within minutes of the Rt 222 Bypass, Macungie, and Trexlertown. The home's first floor offers an eat-in kitchen, large family room, half bath, and front porch.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ancient Oaks
2066 Winthrop Way
2066 Winthrop Way, Ancient Oaks, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3687 sqft
2066 Winthrop Way Available 08/15/20 Exceptional Fully-Furnished Family Home for rent in East Penn! - This property represents a highly unique opportunity to rent an immaculate, fully furnished home in Lower Macungie Township.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lehigh County area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and King of Prussia have apartments for rent.
