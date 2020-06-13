AL
Last updated June 13 2020

66 Apartments for rent in Easton, PA

Verified

Last updated June 13
Wilson
6 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Last updated June 13
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,069
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.

Last updated June 12
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
220 Bushkill Street
220 Bushkill Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
672 sqft
This 1 bedroom apartment features an open floor plan, modern granite kitchen and tiled bathroom, hardwood throughout- all in Easton's Historic Downtown! This apartment has its own in-unit washer and dryer, as well as energy efficient mini-split

Last updated June 12
West Ward
1 Unit Available
1027 Washington St
1027 Washington Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 The property is freshly painted with a neutral color and brand new carpeting. The home also has pergo flooring throughout the first floor.

Last updated June 12
West Ward
1 Unit Available
124 N.13 th Second fl
124 N 13th St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Easton near Silk apts. 2/3 br 2 bath second fl - Property Id: 257391 Nice spacious 2nd FL, parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257391 Property Id 257391 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5690921)

Last updated June 13
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.

Last updated June 13
Easton
1 Unit Available
506 Berwick Street
506 W Berwick St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
804 sqft
Spacious, open concept 2 bedroom in a private, secured building awaits your arrival! This bright 2 bedroom unit located on the second level features keyless entry, updated flooring, granite countertops, neutral decor and updated appliances such and

Last updated June 13
College Hill
1 Unit Available
301 Cattell Street
301 Cattell Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Totally Renovated exterior and interior! New floors, new bathroom and kitchen, this spacious, second floor, 2 bedroom apartment with private covered deck is located in a great College Hill location. Separate entrance. Landlord pays gas heat.

Last updated June 13
West Ward
1 Unit Available
601 Northampton Street
601 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Be the first to live in this beautifully restored building! Located at the crossroads of historic downtown & #westwardwonderful, these will not disappoint! New windows, flooring, gas furnace hot water heater and central A/C.

Last updated June 13
West Ward
1 Unit Available
812 Ferry Street
812 Ferry Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor.Living room, EIN kitchen with skylights. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood flooring. Access to fenced backyard. Rent includes heat, water, sewage and garbage. Tenant only pays for lights and cable.

Last updated June 13
West Ward
1 Unit Available
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13
College Hill
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Avenue, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

Last updated June 13
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
Results within 1 mile of Easton

Last updated June 13
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
530 S MAIN ST
530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.

Last updated June 13
Wilson
1 Unit Available
815 South 23rd Street
815 South 23rd Street, Wilson, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1612 sqft
Great Wilson rental close to all major routes and shopping. Newer carpet on the 1st floor and NEW carpet upstairs. An updated kitchen welcome you waiting for you to make your home here.

Last updated June 13
Old Orchard
1 Unit Available
4883 Riley Road
4883 Riley Rd, Old Orchard, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
873 sqft
Discover Madison Farms, a luxurious collection of expansive & elegantly designed rental residences. Choose from 1 & 2 BR homes that include a beautiful master suite & up to 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1121 Pike Street
1121 Pike Street, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
511 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 1 Bed/1 bath Bungalow in Palmer Twp. * Stackable washer/dryer included. * Electric & gas heat. * Ceiling fan in living room & bedroom. * Just painted & new carpet in bedroom * Small shed included for each tenant.

Last updated March 9
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Easton
Last updated June 13
Central Bethlehem
5 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Last updated June 13
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Median Rent in Easton

Last updated Aug. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Easton is $932, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,156.
Studio
$770
1 Bed
$932
2 Beds
$1,156
3+ Beds
$1,465
City GuideEastonSituated on the banks of the Lehigh and Delaware Rivers in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley lies the historic little city of Easton. A popular residential destination. Easton is a vibrant little city that plays host to some of PA’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Easton, Pennsylvania? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thr...
Life in Easton
Cheap apartments in Easton start in the $800 range, while spacious luxury units and townhouses typically go for between a grand and $1500. Especially at the more modern rentals in the Palmer Township, Wilson, and West Easton neighborhoods, amenities tend to be top-notch and often include complimentary cable/satellite service, indoor swimming pools, covered parking, modern kitchens and interiors, fitness centers, and free Wi-Fi. You’ll find a mixture of both brand-new and historic rentals in Easton, so be sure to give your new humble abode (especially if it falls in the latter category) a solid once-over before settling in.

Luckily, furnished apartments, pet-friendly one and two-bedroom units, and short-term leasing deals are all available in abundance in Easton. Waiting lists are uncommon (but not unheard of), and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t hesitate to scour the listings thoroughly for the best deals. Just bring along proof of income and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to commit to an apartment. Also, if you prefer a more urban vibe to your daily life, keep an eye open for the renting specials that often pop up at the lofts and condos that dot the downtown Centre Square district.

No matter how much you fall in love with your fancy new Easton, Pennsylvania apartment, at some point we imagine you’ll want to see what else your new stomping grounds have to offer. Playing host to an historic, sidewalk surfer-friendly downtown district, tons of scenic waterfront parks and hiking/biking trails, an indoor theme park, a performance arts venue, and a smattering of eclectic eateries, Easton is a city that has something to offer. So why delay? Start clicking away, best of luck, and welcome to Easton!

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Easton?
In Easton, the median rent is $770 for a studio, $932 for a 1-bedroom, $1,156 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,465 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Easton, check out our monthly Easton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Easton?
Some of the colleges located in the Easton area include Lafayette College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, and University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Easton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Easton from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and Levittown.

