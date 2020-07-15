/
Moravian College
24 Apartments For Rent Near Moravian College
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
10 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 12:08 PM
2 Units Available
Central Bethlehem
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
5 Units Available
Northeast Bethlehem
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1057 sqft
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Last updated July 15 at 12:04 PM
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
128 West Union Boulevard
128 West Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
630 sqft
Live, Work, and Play in Downtown North Bethlehem. "The Bungalow" is a brand new building consisting of one and two bedroom units with off street parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
131 East Garrison Street
131 East Garrison Street, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1710 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Single family home located in desirable Bethlehem North! Close to shopping, restaurants, schools and major routes for commuting.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Midway Manor
1939 East Jonathan Street
1939 East Jonathan Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1601 sqft
Spacious house with 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Midway Manor. Enter the home and see living and dining rooms -- both feature wood floors and windows allowing ample natural light. Walk through to the updated kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
110 Corona Street
110 Corona Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1370 sqft
Extremely well maintained brick colonial on quiet street. Walking distance to Monocacy Park recreation area. 3 bedrooms, modern kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, garage. No smoking or pets!
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
515 thomas st
515 Thomas Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
1310 sqft
Available 08/01/20 5 Bedrooms at $590 Per bedroom - Property Id: 310605 ATTENTION: LEHIGH UNIVERSITY COMMUNITY ONE MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE Brand new renovated 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom unit for rent located within walking distance to campus.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
413 Buchanan Street
413 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
736 5th Street
736 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Very nice twin with large living spaces and 3 nice-sized bedrooms. In addition to the 3 bedrooms there are 1.5 bathrooms and on-site laundry. Gas heat, hot water and cooking.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
56 East Union Boulevard
56 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1377 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 3 bed, 2 full bath single home in an excellent "walkable" Downtown Bethlehem location w/ off-street parking now available for rent but won't last long.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bethlehem
650 Leibert Street
650 Leibert Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1103 sqft
Located in a great section of West Bethlehem close to everything! This updated 3 BR, 1 Bath Classic End Unit Home is waiting for you! Enter into Hardwood floored Living Room and Dining Room w/ lots of light and excellent space! Kitchen just
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
918 East 5th Street
918 East 5th Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1760 sqft
Come check out this spacious twin in South Bethlehem ! 2nd Floor Features 3 Bedrooms with carpet. 3rd Floor could be used as 2 bedrooms or 1 big bedroom.Big open living room and dining room. Back yard with patio.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
11 W. 2nd St.
11 West 2nd Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex. - Immaculate upscale, modern condo at the new Riverport complex.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bethlehem
2030 Westfield Terrace
2030 Westfield Ter, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
2 bedroom available - Good location on cul-de-sac, close to shopping, LV Muhlenberg Hospital, schools and major routes. First floor: living room, dining room, kitchen. Upstairs 2 bedrooms & bath.
Last updated April 13 at 12:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
2443 High Point Drive
2443 High Point Drive, Bethlehem, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
This homes location is perfect for any life style, conveniently close to major routes, grocery stores, restaurants, parks and elementary school.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bethlehem
1511 Chelsea Avenue
1511 Chelsea Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1040 sqft
Bright & spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Detached Rental. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, Enjoy the great outdoors with a covered porch in the front & rear. small fenced yard. Located in desirable Bethlehem, North.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bethlehem
703 Atlantic Street
703 Atlantic St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Completely Renovated South Bethlehem 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Apartment in Remodeled 4-Unit Building! Apartment has Large Modern Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Counters, Oak Cabinets, Electric Flat-Top Range & Ceramic Tile Floor! New Tile Bathroom with
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Bethlehem
46 East Spruce Street
46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1108 sqft
End of Row located in Northeast Bethlehem offering convenient location to schools, bus stops and downtown Bethlehem. Featuring eat in kitchen, oil heat, and small back yard. See it today!
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bethlehem
539 4th Ave
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
Three Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is
