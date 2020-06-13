107 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA📍
The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees.
How much Will it Cost
The cost of living in Emmaus is slightly higher than that of the U.S. average.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four weeks to make your search for places to rent. Despite the relatively high cost of living, rentals are in constant demand.
What You Need
Renting in Emmaus involves the same processes when renting in other areas of the country. The general requirements are for you, as the prospective renter, to provide proof of employment and current income. It's possible that you may be asked to provide contact details of your previous three landlords, should you have that information available. Further, you'll need to pay a month's rent in advance, and there is usually a deposit required, which normally equates to a single month's rent.
Although boasting a small population size, Emmaus still offers distinct neighborhoods for its residents. Check out some of the popular ones below.
The Meadows: If you are looking for an apartment for rent, then The Meadows offers luxury apartment rentals. Located within a few minutes of here are the Indian Creek Golf Course and Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Colonial Crest: Situated within a quiet countryside setting of Emmaus is Colonial Crest. The area offers fine dining establishments, shopping facilities and a variety of entertainment options, which makes it a superb location for renting an apartment or searching for housing for rent.
Mill Run: If you are looking to rent an apartment, then Mill Run could be the perfect location for you! In the vicinity, you'll find shopping facilities, banking options and choices for local transport.
Green Street: You can find an apt for rent in Green Street, which is located in central Emmaus, meaning you will have easy and quick access to all the area has to offer.
Getting Around
If you prefer to use public transport, then the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) operates a bus service between Emmaus, Allentown and the greater Lehigh Valley district. There is also a private bus service -- Carl Bieber Tourways. This service offers a roundtrip service which runs from Emmaus to New York City, Philadelphia and several New Jersey beach locations. The bus is a great option for a day out at the beach, but If you prefer to travel by car, Emmaus is easily connected via the PA state route 309.
Keeping Busy
For those who reside in Emmaus, there's a lot to see and to do. Rodale Press is situated on Minor Street. Rodale is responsible for publishing a number of the nation's most popular activity and health magazines, which includes Men's Health, Bicycling and Prevention. Located on Main Street is one of the largest beer distributors on the East Coast. Shangy's boasts that it sells the largest number of beer brands in comparison to any other distributor globally. The establishment attracts plenty of beer enthusiasts, as you might imagine, particularly those who are searching for international and difficult-to-locate local beers. You now know exactly where to go if you want to get seriously throttled!
Emmaus offers a number of historic sites including the Shelter House on Fourth Street, which provides displays of local heritage and history. There's also Emmaus Historical Society Museum on Chestnut Street, which offers displays throughout the year of local history and artifacts.
Emmaus Community Park is merely one of many parks in the area. During the summer months, the park is the site of an open-air swimming pool. There's also plenty of field area for softball, baseball and soccer, as well as courts for basketball and volleyball. And in the summertime, Emmaus Community Park plays host to a number of concerts.
The 18-hole Indian Creek Golf Course opened in 1986 and is recognized as a good course for amateurs. South Mountain Preserve offers over 340 acres of woodland trails together with plenty of unique vistas in what is otherwise an urban landscape. The preserve is particularly popular among hikers, walkers, mountain bikers and bird watchers due to its unique geology, abundant wildlife and forests.
Emmaus also plays host to a farmers' market held every Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The market is a super place to meet up with other residents and enjoy the fabulous local organic produce.