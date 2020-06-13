Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA

Emmaus
4 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very Large 3 Bedroom Home Available for Rent in EMMAUS! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and bedroom! On the 3rd

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
203-205 Main Street
203 Main St, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
203-205 Main Street - 205 Second Floor Available 06/15/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus Including HEAT - This spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Emmaus that Includes Heat. Has a balcony off the Kitchen for outside seating.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
939 Broad Street
939 Broad St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
939 Broad Street Available 07/04/20 Amazing Remodeled 2.5 Bedroom Home in Emmaus - Don't miss out on the opportunity to call one of these Highly sought after homes your own.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
8 South 4th Street
8 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
406 Chestnut Street
406 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes

Emmaus
1 Unit Available
20 North 9th Street
20 N 9th St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
This superb 2 bedroom is quietly located with off street parking and private entrance. Improvements include gas heat, central air, electric heat pump and more. This unit is worthy of your inspection. Available March 15, 2020
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.

1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.

Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Keck Park
5 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Lehigh Parkway
2 Units Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
8th Ward
24 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,197
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
5 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

Median Rent in Emmaus

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Emmaus is $876, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,107.
Studio
$714
1 Bed
$876
2 Beds
$1,107
3+ Beds
$1,415
City GuideEmmaus
The name of Emmaus comes from a Greek, Latin and Hebrew word which means "warm spring." The name was founded on the biblical village of Emmaus, which is now located within modern Israel. In 2007 and 2009, Money Magazine listed the borough of Emmaus as being among the top 100 Best Places to Live.

The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees.

Moving to Emmaus

How much Will it Cost

The cost of living in Emmaus is slightly higher than that of the U.S. average.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to make your search for places to rent. Despite the relatively high cost of living, rentals are in constant demand.

What You Need

Renting in Emmaus involves the same processes when renting in other areas of the country. The general requirements are for you, as the prospective renter, to provide proof of employment and current income. It's possible that you may be asked to provide contact details of your previous three landlords, should you have that information available. Further, you'll need to pay a month's rent in advance, and there is usually a deposit required, which normally equates to a single month's rent.

Neighborhoods in Emmaus

Although boasting a small population size, Emmaus still offers distinct neighborhoods for its residents. Check out some of the popular ones below.

The Meadows: If you are looking for an apartment for rent, then The Meadows offers luxury apartment rentals. Located within a few minutes of here are the Indian Creek Golf Course and Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Colonial Crest: Situated within a quiet countryside setting of Emmaus is Colonial Crest. The area offers fine dining establishments, shopping facilities and a variety of entertainment options, which makes it a superb location for renting an apartment or searching for housing for rent.

Mill Run: If you are looking to rent an apartment, then Mill Run could be the perfect location for you! In the vicinity, you'll find shopping facilities, banking options and choices for local transport.

Green Street: You can find an apt for rent in Green Street, which is located in central Emmaus, meaning you will have easy and quick access to all the area has to offer.

Life in Emmaus

Getting Around

If you prefer to use public transport, then the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) operates a bus service between Emmaus, Allentown and the greater Lehigh Valley district. There is also a private bus service -- Carl Bieber Tourways. This service offers a roundtrip service which runs from Emmaus to New York City, Philadelphia and several New Jersey beach locations. The bus is a great option for a day out at the beach, but If you prefer to travel by car, Emmaus is easily connected via the PA state route 309.

Keeping Busy

For those who reside in Emmaus, there's a lot to see and to do. Rodale Press is situated on Minor Street. Rodale is responsible for publishing a number of the nation's most popular activity and health magazines, which includes Men's Health, Bicycling and Prevention. Located on Main Street is one of the largest beer distributors on the East Coast. Shangy's boasts that it sells the largest number of beer brands in comparison to any other distributor globally. The establishment attracts plenty of beer enthusiasts, as you might imagine, particularly those who are searching for international and difficult-to-locate local beers. You now know exactly where to go if you want to get seriously throttled!

Emmaus offers a number of historic sites including the Shelter House on Fourth Street, which provides displays of local heritage and history. There's also Emmaus Historical Society Museum on Chestnut Street, which offers displays throughout the year of local history and artifacts.

Emmaus Community Park is merely one of many parks in the area. During the summer months, the park is the site of an open-air swimming pool. There's also plenty of field area for softball, baseball and soccer, as well as courts for basketball and volleyball. And in the summertime, Emmaus Community Park plays host to a number of concerts.

The 18-hole Indian Creek Golf Course opened in 1986 and is recognized as a good course for amateurs. South Mountain Preserve offers over 340 acres of woodland trails together with plenty of unique vistas in what is otherwise an urban landscape. The preserve is particularly popular among hikers, walkers, mountain bikers and bird watchers due to its unique geology, abundant wildlife and forests.

Emmaus also plays host to a farmers' market held every Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The market is a super place to meet up with other residents and enjoy the fabulous local organic produce.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Emmaus?
In Emmaus, the median rent is $714 for a studio, $876 for a 1-bedroom, $1,107 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,415 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Emmaus, check out our monthly Emmaus Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Emmaus?
Some of the colleges located in the Emmaus area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Emmaus?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Emmaus from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and King of Prussia.

