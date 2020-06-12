/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
West Park
2 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Keck Park
4 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Lehigh Parkway
4 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
6th Ward
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
29 East Eaton
29 East Eaton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
530 sqft
Ranch style bungalow on top of mountain. Back yard views of skylight below. This mountain top retreat minutes from major routes. Eat in kitchen, electric heat, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays electric, water.
1st Ward
1 Unit Available
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.
Muhlenberg
1 Unit Available
2242 West Tilghman Street
2242 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1234 sqft
Spacious second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo for rent in the heart of Allentown's West End complete with your very own private balcony and designated off street parking space.
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
237 North 8th
237 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2132 sqft
Well maintained 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with second floor patio in the rear. Only minutes away from Downtown Allentown amenities which include a variety of well known restaurants and the famous PPL center, home of the Phantoms.
Results within 1 mile of Allentown
West Bethlehem
13 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
1206 N 7TH ST Unit 1D
1206 North 7th Street, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available 07/01/20 Located in the Old Kensington neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as , and more! Recently finished in Fall 2017, this incredible new construction is complete with top-of-the-line finishes
Results within 5 miles of Allentown
5 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
