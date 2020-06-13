/
allentown
120 Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA📍
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Keck Park
5 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Downtown Allentown
38 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Lehigh Parkway
2 Units Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$999
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
22 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
8th Ward
24 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,197
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Trexler Park
4 Units Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,507
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1106 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
1 Unit Available
223 E Wyoming Street
223 E Wyoming St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2875 sqft
Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown! Apply Today! - Ultra modern Cape Cod with a million dollar view in South Allentown. Truly a one of a kind home situated on 5.3 acres of privacy, peace and quiet.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
6th Ward
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
29 East Eaton
29 East Eaton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
530 sqft
Ranch style bungalow on top of mountain. Back yard views of skylight below. This mountain top retreat minutes from major routes. Eat in kitchen, electric heat, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays electric, water.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Allentown, the median rent is $731 for a studio, $896 for a 1-bedroom, $1,132 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,448 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Allentown, check out our monthly Allentown Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Allentown include Downtown Allentown.
Some of the colleges located in the Allentown area include Muhlenberg College, Moravian College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Allentown from include Philadelphia, Bethlehem, Norristown, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.