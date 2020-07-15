/
/
/
MUHLENBERG
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM
26 Apartments For Rent Near Muhlenberg College
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
4 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
739 Hamilton Street - 307
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
970 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit / work space is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The unique accents including exposed trusses and original levers add so much character to this unit.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
1st Ward
107 Hamilton Street
107 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Unique Style at PALAZZO REALE. Premier Apartments # 6 & 7 are available again. Large windows, exposed wooden beams and brick walls along with hardwood floors. Modern kitchens with "soft close" cabinets. Terraced style apartments.
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood 7
1428 1/2 W Liberty St
1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$650
1612 sqft
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817 Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light.
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8th Ward
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
1 of 14
Last updated December 19 at 08:23 PM
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4 C's
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Modern kitchen & bath, above range microwave, washer & dryer, $600 for a refrigerator, affordable gas heat & 1 parking spot! Landlord pays for sewer and trash.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Muhlenberg
433 North 22nd Street
433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
1 of 1
Last updated June 4 at 09:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4 C's
446 North 7th Street
446 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2960 sqft
Large updated 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bathroom. Balcony. 1 parking space at the church provided by the Landlord.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4 C's
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to Trogon - A most recent Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Building, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining and much more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
8th Ward
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.