/
/
breinigsville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trexlertown
9 Units Available
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1508 Artisan Court
1508 Artisan Ct, Breinigsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. - Fabulous 2 bedroom townhouse with all the amenities. Upscale clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, meeting/party room, etc. - all included in the rent.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
8514 Gateway Road
8514 Gateway Rd, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1946 sqft
This delightful home has a unique floor plan w/lovely French window. The 1st floor family/bonus room opens to a back yard patio. Very economical, energy efficient gas heat, hot water & cooking, plus central air.
1 of 34
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Breinigsville
1 Unit Available
1519 Needles Lane
1519 Needles Lane, Breinigsville, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2846 sqft
5 Bedroom 3 Bathrooms in Breinigsville - Spacious and nearly brand new Parkland Home in Beautiful Whispering Farms now available! Formal Living and dining room, large modern kitchen, 2 story family room with fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
9020 Schantz Road
9020 Schantz Road, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2430 sqft
Built in 1854, this gorgeous stone Farmhouse is full of character! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Downstairs bath has sauna! Hardwood floors. New waterproof vinyl wood look flooring in kitchen and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1247 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne Apartments
100 Ramapo Trl, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1139 sqft
100 Ramapo Trail H-9 Available 08/15/20 Our distinctive community, located in beautiful Upper Macungie Township, offers affordable living in a quiet suburban setting with many conveniences.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7201 Hamilton Boulevard
7201 Hamilton Blvd, Lehigh County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
AMAZING GUEST COTTAGE ON FARM ESTATE - AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - This is a rare opportunity for the discriminating tenant in the Lehigh Valley.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
231 Snapdragon Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5227 Chandler Way
5227 Chandler Way, Lehigh County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2390 sqft
Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills - Spacious Townhome at the Vistas at Green Hills with over 2,000 sq.ft of living space includes 3/4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room, dining room, and family room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
477 Celandine Drive
477 Celandine Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2402 sqft
A must see Parkland school district 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths townhouse for rent.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Hemming Way
1889 Hemming Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1924 sqft
Beautiful Parkland townhome has everything you want in a rental! Featuring an open and contemporary layout with large rooms drenched with sunlight from over sized windows. Modern kitchen and baths, 3 bedrooms, basement for storage, and 1 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
5828 Meadow Drive
5828 Meadow Drive, Lehigh County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2702 sqft
Wonderful 5 Bd, 2.5 Bth Parkland Home! FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE and 4 bedrooms upstairs! A lovely 2-story foyer greets you as you enter. There is a formal Living Room with a wall of windows and a spacious formal dining room.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 W SMITH STREET
20 West Smith Street, Topton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Welcome to 20 Smith Street in the lovely Borough of Topton! The home is across the street from the Topton Borough Park and near Brandywine Heights Elementary School.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Emmaus
3 Units Available
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1184 sqft
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
8 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
West Park
3 Units Available
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
920 sqft
Hamilton Linden Gardens has everything you need. Our prestige's West End location provides you with the lifestyle you deserve.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Breinigsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
Some of the colleges located in the Breinigsville area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Breinigsville from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and King of Prussia.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPottstown, PA
Doylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PA