Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking 24hr gym bbq/grill business center online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Summit Ridge

Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown. Summit Ridge boasts spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with designer-inspired interiors and convenient onsite amenities.



Outdoor activities are abundant at nearby Keck Park, Upland Preserves and the Lehigh River. Walk, jog, hike or kayak to your heart's content. Discover eclectic restaurants, arts and entertainment in Allentown's Hamilton District. Catch a baseball game at Coca-Cola Park or plan a thrilling day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Easily access Routes 22, 33, 100, Interstate 78, Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Lehigh Valley Airport as well as all major hospitals.

Enjoy life along the Lehigh River!



Security Deposit

1 Month to 1.5 Months



Lease Terms

Annually



Pet Policy