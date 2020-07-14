All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments

333 River Dr · (610) 486-5306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

333 River Dr, Allentown, PA 18109
Keck Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511-301 · Avail. Nov 3

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 421-304 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 423-301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome to Summit Ridge
Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown. Summit Ridge boasts spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with designer-inspired interiors and convenient onsite amenities.

Outdoor activities are abundant at nearby Keck Park, Upland Preserves and the Lehigh River. Walk, jog, hike or kayak to your heart's content. Discover eclectic restaurants, arts and entertainment in Allentown's Hamilton District. Catch a baseball game at Coca-Cola Park or plan a thrilling day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Easily access Routes 22, 33, 100, Interstate 78, Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Lehigh Valley Airport as well as all major hospitals.
Enjoy life along the Lehigh River!

Security Deposit
1 Month to 1.5 Months

Lease Terms
Annually

Pet Policy

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Surety Bond available $218.75
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have any available units?
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have?
Some of Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have a pool?
No, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

STRATA
27 N 7th St
Allentown, PA 18101
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity