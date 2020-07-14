Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments

Amenities
Welcome to Summit Ridge
Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown. Summit Ridge boasts spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with designer-inspired interiors and convenient onsite amenities.
Outdoor activities are abundant at nearby Keck Park, Upland Preserves and the Lehigh River. Walk, jog, hike or kayak to your heart's content. Discover eclectic restaurants, arts and entertainment in Allentown's Hamilton District. Catch a baseball game at Coca-Cola Park or plan a thrilling day at Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom. Easily access Routes 22, 33, 100, Interstate 78, Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Lehigh Valley Airport as well as all major hospitals.
Enjoy life along the Lehigh River!
Security Deposit
1 Month to 1.5 Months
Lease Terms
Annually
Pet Policy