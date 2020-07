Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tours by appointment only.









Where rich history inspires new futures. Designed to reinforce a sense of place, 520 Lofts is a luxurious 68-unit residential building inspired by the grand inns and gathering places that once lined the busy streets of Downtown Allentown. Affectionately described as Hemingway meets Warhol, 520 Lofts offers a distinctly creative urban vibe accented with graceful nods to classic Victorian motifs.