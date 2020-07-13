Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub

**Whispering Hills is now Lehigh Square!** Nestled in the picturesque Lehigh Valley near South Mountain, Lehigh Square lets you enjoy all of the benefits that country living offers while being only minutes from downtown Allentown. Take a short drive in any direction and an abundance of outdoor recreation awaits. Closer to home you'll find endless dining, shopping and entertainment options, plus some of the area's top museums and cultural centers. With easy access to many major highways and public transportation, Lehigh Square puts you close to everywhere you want to be.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/09/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.