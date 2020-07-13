All apartments in Allentown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Lehigh Square

2940 Fernor St · (610) 486-3574
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA 18103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C12 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit H06 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit N10 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit L17 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lehigh Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
**Whispering Hills is now Lehigh Square!** Nestled in the picturesque Lehigh Valley near South Mountain, Lehigh Square lets you enjoy all of the benefits that country living offers while being only minutes from downtown Allentown. Take a short drive in any direction and an abundance of outdoor recreation awaits. Closer to home you'll find endless dining, shopping and entertainment options, plus some of the area's top museums and cultural centers. With easy access to many major highways and public transportation, Lehigh Square puts you close to everywhere you want to be.Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/09/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lehigh Square have any available units?
Lehigh Square has 4 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lehigh Square have?
Some of Lehigh Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lehigh Square currently offering any rent specials?
Lehigh Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lehigh Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Lehigh Square is pet friendly.
Does Lehigh Square offer parking?
Yes, Lehigh Square offers parking.
Does Lehigh Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lehigh Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lehigh Square have a pool?
Yes, Lehigh Square has a pool.
Does Lehigh Square have accessible units?
No, Lehigh Square does not have accessible units.
Does Lehigh Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lehigh Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Lehigh Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lehigh Square has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lehigh Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

