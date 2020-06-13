/
northampton
106 Apartments for rent in Northampton, PA📍
Northampton
1 Unit Available
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue, Northampton, PA
Studio
$1,550
864 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 864 sq/ft Condo available on 1st Floor! Asking $1,550 per month with one month security deposit, with Owner paying HOA Fee; Snow Removal/Landscape approximately $250/month, Tenant pays for own water/heat.
Northampton
1 Unit Available
1503 Main Street
1503 Main St, Northampton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
Recently converted schoolhouse into a 12 unit upscale luxury apartment. Each unit offers a custom kitchen, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer.
Northampton
1 Unit Available
903 Washington Avenue
903 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2024 sqft
Adorable brick 2 story ready for its next tenant! This home features vinyl flooring throughout, cozy living room and dining room, and kitchen on the first floor. Also a back porch to enjoy the summer evenings.
Results within 1 mile of Northampton
Cementon
1 Unit Available
5130 Laurel Lane
5130 Laurel Lane, Cementon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
No Pets Non Smoking (NO EXCEPTIONS) This 1/2 twin has a private setting with impeccable details. Kitchen features all of the custom appointments. this is not your typical rental property.
Hokendauqua
1 Unit Available
3124 North 2Nd Street
3124 North 2nd Street, Hokendauqua, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1139 sqft
Remodeled twin * New Kitchen * New bath * New flooring * 2 Bedrooms plus finished attic * Partially finished basement * Economical gas heat and hot water * Covered patio * Garage * Nice Hokey location * GOOD CREDIT AND SUFFICIENT A MUST.....NO PETS
Results within 5 miles of Northampton
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Downtown Allentown
37 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1221 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Downtown Allentown
5 Units Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,127
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,197
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERYCenter Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
24 S 8th St 3C
24 S 8th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
Luxuary Apartments in Downtown Allentown - Property Id: 262026 Enjoy this 2 bed 1 bath luxuary apartment with lots of character in downtown Allentown.
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
North Allentown
1 Unit Available
436 Greenleaf Street
436 Greenleaf Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath property with large living room, spacious kitchen, and plenty of entertainment space. 2 car off-street parking and enclosed patio to round it out. Economical gas furnace and hot water. Tenant pays all utilities.
Old Allentown Historic District
1 Unit Available
336 North 8th Street
336 North 8th Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1668 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Historic Allentown features wood floors, Ornate woodwork, exposed brick, and modern kitchen. Fenced yard offers a quiet retreat from the city.
4 C's
1 Unit Available
144 North 7th Street - 3A
144 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Beautiful downtown 2 bedroom apartment is now available! Located in the heart of Allentown, this property is just steps away from shops, eateries and many other vibrant attractions including the PPL Center. Large kitchen with island counter space.
Downtown Allentown
1 Unit Available
739 Hamilton Street - 207
739 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom loft unit is the perfect place for the modern eye to call home. The loft space is PERFECT for your work from home office.
6th Ward
1 Unit Available
114 West Allen Street
114 Allen Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Lofts – Allentown’s newest open concept loft apartments. Each unit in this brand new renovated complex has hardwood floors, ultra modern kitchens with marble counter tops and stainless steel appliances and in- unit washer and dryer.
Liberty
1 Unit Available
33 South Poplar Street
33 South Poplar Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1465 sqft
Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center.
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.
West Park
1 Unit Available
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel-West Park!lose enough to walk downtown Allentown, the 19th St Theater District
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
627 .5 8th
627 N 5th St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1330 sqft
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in Allentown with a GARAGE!!! Only minutes away from downtown revitalization. Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious living room that leads to into a private dining room.
1 Unit Available
8368 Seemsville Road
8368 Seemsville Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Beautiful setting on acre plus lot. Freshly painted ranch with 3 bedrooms and recently updated bath. Spacious open kitchen with views of open land off the 2 tiered deck. Nice wood cabinetry with large pantry for storage.
In Northampton, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $781 for a 1-bedroom, $987 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,262 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Northampton, check out our monthly Northampton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Northampton area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northampton from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and King of Prussia.
