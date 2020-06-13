/
/
bethlehem
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:18 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Bethlehem, PA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
West Bethlehem
12 Units Available
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
Central Bethlehem
6 Units Available
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1097 sqft
This Lehigh Valley apartment community is perfectly situated between New York City and Philadelphia. The pet-friendly one-bedroom apartments and two- to three-bedroom townhomes feature private parking, spacious floor plans and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Bethlehem
5 Units Available
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Northeast Bethlehem
Contact for Availability
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
260 East Broad Street
260 East Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom Apartment - Move in ready for 1/1/2020 Located in desirable downtown Bethlehem location.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
1539 E. 8th St.
1539 East 8th Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1660 sqft
1539 E. 8th St. Available 06/16/20 SPACIOUS HOME ON SOUTH SIDE - BETHLEHEM - 1660 sq ft twin, 3 BR, 1 BA {on 2nd Floor).
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
539 4th Avenue
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
3 Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is very
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street 1
720 High St, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
A Comfy and Cozy 2 BR, 1B in Hist.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
523 Second Avenue 10
523 2nd Ave, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
896 sqft
Unit 10 Available 07/20/20 DOWNTOWN LOFT - 2 BED / 1.5 BATH - Property Id: 298758 Located just steps from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown. 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom (906SF) on second floor of elevator building.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
10 Goepp Street
10 East Goepp Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Short term rental offered! Check out this 3rd floor spacious apartment with loads of charm! Beautiful hardwood floors, extra office/storage room, 3 bedrooms, Kitchen, Living room and Dining room complete the amazing layout.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
416 Carlton Avenue
416 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
$1,750
2410 sqft
Beautiful updated 2,400 sq ft 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM single family detached home in the heart of Southside Bethlehem.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
621 Center Street
621 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1836 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom twin close to downtown Bethlehem only 1 block from shops & restaurants. Central air, modern kitchen with granite counters, gas range, new bath, economical gas heat, 1st floor laundry, replacement windows.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
442 East Union Boulevard
442 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom in fantastic neighborhood. Walk to YMCA, historic Bethlehem, and a short drive to Arts Quest, I-78, and all that Bethlehem has to offer. Fenced yard and covered patio. Affordable gas utilities and a full basement for storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
720 High Street
720 High Street, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1300.00; IMRID8293
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
831 Laufer Street
831 Laufer Street, Bethlehem, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
Wonderfully kept and maintained home for rent in South Bethlehem. Only minutes away from the Casino, restaurants, and shops. Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Available immediately!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
69 East Goepp Street
69 E Goepp St, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
MODERN, GIGANTIC, & IMMACULATE are 3 words tht best describe this 3 bed, 1 bath Downtown Bethlehem apartment conveniently located in this fully renovated building at the corner of Goepp & Center.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
3032 Linden Street
3032 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new, ultra modern, second floor, one bedroom apartment with stainless steel apron sink and appliances, Corian countertops with subway tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
807 Evans Street
807 Evans Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1964 sqft
Lovely end unit townhome featuring hardwood floors, gas fireplace, granite countertops with tile backsplash, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished LL, gas heat, central air, one car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
415 Buchanan Street
415 Buchanan Street, Bethlehem, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2300 sqft
Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bethlehem, the median rent is $703 for a studio, $862 for a 1-bedroom, $1,089 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,393 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bethlehem, check out our monthly Bethlehem Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bethlehem include West Bethlehem, South Bethlehem, Central Bethlehem, and Northeast Bethlehem.
Some of the colleges located in the Bethlehem area include Moravian College, Northampton County Area Community College, Lehigh University, Muhlenberg College, and University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bethlehem from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Norristown, King of Prussia, and Lansdale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA