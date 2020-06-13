11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8th Ward
25 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,027
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
7 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Allentown
7 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,073
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
Lehigh Parkway
3 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
4 C's
1 Unit Available
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
Welcome to Trogon - Here is a unique opportunity to reside in a tastefully FURNISHED PRIVATE ONE ROOM STUDIO APARTMENT (private bathroom, no kitchen) in this Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of
Results within 5 miles of Allentown
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Macungie
2 Units Available
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,357
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ancient Oaks
9 Units Available
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Results within 10 miles of Allentown
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Bethlehem
7 Units Available
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7201 Hamilton Boulevard
7201 Hamilton Blvd, Lehigh County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
AMAZING GUEST COTTAGE ON FARM ESTATE - AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - This is a rare opportunity for the discriminating tenant in the Lehigh Valley.
Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAllentown 3 BedroomsAllentown Accessible ApartmentsAllentown Apartments under $800Allentown Apartments under $900Allentown Apartments with BalconyAllentown Apartments with GarageAllentown Apartments with GymAllentown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAllentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Apartments with PoolAllentown Apartments with Washer-DryerAllentown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAllentown Furnished ApartmentsAllentown Pet Friendly Places