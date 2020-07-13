/
apartments with pool
20 Apartments for rent in Allentown, PA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Allentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
7 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
830 sqft
Colonial-inspired community with green landscaping, pool, volleyball court and business center. Located close to downtown Bethlehem. Recently renovated units with washer/dryer, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
Results within 5 miles of Allentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West Bethlehem
Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
1008 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1219 sqft
Luxury apartments in park-like setting that boast extra-large floor plans, soaring ceilings and private balconies. Resort-style amenities include ultramodern fitness facility. Excellent access to major highways and close to historic downtown Bethlehem.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1110 sqft
Near the Lehigh Valley Mall and Route 22. Each apartment offers modern kitchens, wood-style flooring and open floor plans. Located near a wildlife sanctuary. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Northeast Bethlehem
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments with individually controlled central heat, ample closet space, and basements in select units. Enjoy the swimming pool, tennis courts, and playground area. Located close to Routes 22 and 78.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
4123 Bunker Hill Drive
4123 Bunker Hill Dr S, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1792 sqft
SHOWINGS START 7/5! This is the town-home you have been waiting for! This rental will go fast! Beautifully redone inside! 3 bed, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South
1204 Little Lehigh Drive South, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1845 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Ranch home in a lovely quaint neighborhood. - Property Id: 319731 Beautifully landscaped ranch home in a desirable school district, close to shopping, major highways and 3 miles from a major hospital. 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Allentown
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
South Bethlehem
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1403 sqft
Near I-78 and I-22. The community features a pool with a clubhouse, concierge services and lots of green space. Each home provides a private balcony, lots of storage and a modern kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Trexlertown
Autumn Park
1063 Mosser Rd, Breinigsville, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax and enjoy living at Autumn Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows at Lehigh offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and 3 bedroom townhomes set on a rolling campus in beautiful Bethlehem, PA. Our beautiful, park-like setting is just steps away from Bethlehem's Historic Downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Alburtis
108 South Main
108 S Main St, Alburtis, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
334 sqft
Located just South of Route 222 & Route 100, 15 minutes from I 78 and Pa. Turnpike & route 309, in the quite community of Alburtis is the Alburtis Hotel and Lodge. Featuring 23 units, including 7 New Apartments, 3-1 bd. & 4-2 bd.
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4144 sqft
WOW Awesome Price For Rent! Stately 5 Bed 4 Bath All Brick Colonial Home on 2+ Acres in Quiet Cul-De Sac. 4,144sqft provides all the space you need. Incredible Views of the Valley.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
7628 Brandywine Circle
7628 Brandywine Circle, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1998 sqft
Come see this end unit townhome in trexler Village! Featuring hardwood floors , fireplace in living room, modern kitchen that leads to the back deck, half bath, and 1 car garage.
